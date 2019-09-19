Floods affect about 1,000 homes in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region

KHABAROVSK, September 19. /TASS/. About 1,000 homes were inundated in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region during the flood season, regional Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Litvinchuk, who is in charge of public utilities, said at a regional government meeting.

"Since floods hit the region, a total of 997 homes with a population of 2,683 have been flooded, as well as 2,664 household plots, 2,211 country houses, 185 motorways segments and 50 public facilities," he specified.