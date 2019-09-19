{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Floods affect about 1,000 homes in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region

To date, 590 homes and 1,700 household plots remain flooded in the region
KHABAROVSK, September 19. /TASS/. About 1,000 homes were inundated in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region during the flood season, regional Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Litvinchuk, who is in charge of public utilities, said at a regional government meeting.

"Since floods hit the region, a total of 997 homes with a population of 2,683 have been flooded, as well as 2,664 household plots, 2,211 country houses, 185 motorways segments and 50 public facilities," he specified.

The Amur River continued to recede near Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur but the water level was expected to rise near the town of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur by August 20.

To date, according to the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 590 homes and 1,700 household plots remain flooded in the region. As many as 36 people, including ten children, are staying at temporary accommodation centers. Flood response activities involve about 500 personnel and 117 pieces of equipment.

