Yak-42 plane lands at Siberian airport over technical malfunction

KRASNOYARSK, September 15. /TASS/. A Yakovlev Yak-42 aircraft has landed at the airport in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk after reporting a technical malfunction, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department told TASS on Sunday.

"The Yak-42 was flying over Krasnoyarsk. It reported a malfunction and landed in a routine mode. There was no emergency landing," a spokesman said.

Earlier on Sunday, the plane, which was en route Talakan-Krasnoyarsk-Omsk-Ufa with 116 passengers onboard, reported an engine malfunction.

"The landing was successful. The Krasavia airline is now making a decision where to send passengers later. Some of them will fly to Omsk, while the others will go to Ufa," the press service said.