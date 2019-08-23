Fire in chandlery in St. Petersburg extinguished — Emergencies Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a chandlery on Skladskaya Street in the Nevsky District in St. Petersburg, which broke out on Thursday afternoon, the city Emergencies Ministry department told TASS on Friday.

"The fire has been put out," the department said.

The blaze sparked on the third floor of a four-storey brick building in an industrial area. Two hundred people were evacuated from the building. The area scorched by fire totaled 4,000 square meters. The fire was registered as Level 5, which is the highest for the city. Two people were injured — one suffered burns and poisoning with combustion products, while the other suffered poisoning with combustion products.

The hazardous substance maximum allowable concentration was not reportedly exceeded.