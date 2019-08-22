People evacuated from buildings near burning warehouse in St. Petersburg — authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, August 22. /TASS/. People have been evacuated from buildings located near a burning chandlery in the Nevsky District in St. Petersburg, the district administration’s press service told TASS.

"People have been evacuated from buildings located near the warehouse," the source said.

The fire that broke out in the chandlery reached the fifth alarm level, which is the highest for St. Petersburg.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, a blaze sparked on the third floor of a four-storey brick building in an industrial zone. Two hundred people were evacuated. Some 4,000 square meters are under flames. There is no threat of fire spreading to the residential sector.