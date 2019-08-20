Difficult flood situation in Far East to continue until August 22 — weather center

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The water level in rivers in the Khabarovsk and Primorsky Regions continues to rise, rivers may burst their banks and houses and agricultural lands may be flooded in the period until August 22, Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"There are still heavy precipitations in the Far East; the water level in the Amur River is rising. <…> The water level near Khabarovsk is gradually approaching the dangerous mark. There are heavy precipitations in the Primorsky Region due to cyclonic activity, so the situation there will be rather difficult in the next two days. Rivers will burst their banks both in flood plains and beyond, and agricultural lands and some houses will be still inundated," Vilfand said, adding that the water level will rise in the period from August 19 to 22.

Two typhoons from China and Japan will cause heavy rains in the Khabarovsk Region in the coming days, which will lead to a new water rise in rivers and form another flood wave in the Amur River. The water level there may reach 680 cm, above the dangerous mark of 600 cm.

Communities, roads and fields were inundated in three Far Eastern regions due to the flood in the Amur River and other rivers. The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the flood affected 38 communities and 12 road sections.