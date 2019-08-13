Local residents allowed to return home after blasts at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region

KRASNOYARSK, August 13. /TASS/. Residents of the Kamenka settlement in Krasnoyarsk region were allowed to return to their homes after last week's series of explosions at an ammo depor nearby, head of the Achinsky district Yevgeny Rozanchugov told TASS on Tuesday.

"A state of emergency has not been lifted, but residents were allowed to return," Rozanchugov said adding that the decision was made at around 9am local time.

First explosions were reported at an ammo depot near the settlement of Kamenka in the Achinsky district on August 5, and open fire was extinguished on August 6. Over 16,000 people were evacuated from settlements in the 20 km radius from the site. New explosions were reported at the ammo depot on August 9. Around 1,200 people were evacuated from Kamenka then.

One person died and 32 more were injured in the explosions. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the second series of explosions on August 9 was caused by a lightning strike.