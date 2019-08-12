Blasts at Siberian ammo depot injure more than 30 people

ACHINSK/Krasnoyarsk Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The number of those injured in the munitions explosions at an ammo depot in the Achinsky district, in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, has grown to 33, the regional Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The total number of those injured in the munitions blasts on the territory of a military unit near the Kamenka village of the Achinsky district has reached 33," the ministry said in a statement.

During the first series of explosions at the ammo depot, 15 people were injured. One of them died at the scene and six others were hospitalized. Another 18 people were injured during the second series of blasts on August 9, and seven of them were sent to hospital. Currently, three people remain hospitalized in Achinsk and five others in Krasnoyarsk.

On August 5, a fire and a series of explosions were reported at an ammunition depot of a military unit in the Achinsk district in the west of the Krasnoyarsk Region. A state of emergency was declared in the district and 16,000 residents were evacuated. The fire was extinguished on August 6.

More explosions rocked an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsk District on August 9 evening. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one of the latest explosions occurred when a lightning hit an ammunition stack with damaged lightning protection. The region’s governor said the explosions occurred during a bomb disposal operation.