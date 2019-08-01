Almost 200 people evacuated from inundated villages in Amur Region

"One hundred and ninety-one people, including 78 children, were evacuated in one day," the report says.

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 1. /TASS/. Almost 200 people have been evacuated in one day in the Amur Region from the villages inundated by the flood waters, the press service of the regional government reported on Thursday after a session of the crisis management commission led by Governor Vasily Orlov.

It was specified that a total of 2,572 people, including 902 children, were evacuated in the Amur Region, and 465 people, including 212 children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers. Four hundred and sixty-two dwelling houses and 962 residential yards also remain inundated.

At the session Orlov ordered to organize a common hot line for questions of payments to people affected by floods. "If we first spoke only of deterring the flood, now it is necessary to urgently move to the next stages of work. This is repair work and payments to citizens," he said, according to the statement.

The press service also noted that the regional government will consider introducing tax reliefs for businessmen who were affected by the floods and benefits for people affected by the floods to pay for electric energy in the first months after the emergency.

A state of emergency was declared in the Amur Region due to the floods caused by heavy rains, and the situation is still difficult. The regional authorities suggested launching a nationwide state of emergency due to the floods.