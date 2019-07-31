China's southern coast braces for tropical storm

HONG KONG, July 31./TASS/. A new tropical storm formed in the South China Sea may hit the Chinese coast in the next 24 hours, the Hong Kong Observatory reported on Wednesday.

"The wind is expected in the city with gusts of 80 km per hour or more," meteorologists warned.

Currently, the epicenter of the storm is 410 km south of this special administrative region. The atmospheric funnel is shifting towards the western part of the province of Guangdong and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The resort island of Hainan and the northern provinces of Vietnam will also be in the potentially dangerous areas.