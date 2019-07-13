Both power units of Mytishchi’s CHPP put into service

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The two steam-gas power units shut down on July 11 due to disconnected gas supply were put into operation at CHPP-27 (the Northern CHPP) of Mosenergo, the company reports.

Fire broke out at a gas pipeline supplying gas to CHPP on July 11. Gas supply halted because of the accident and the power plant halted electricity generation.

"Generating equipment of CHPP-27 was energized after completion of eliminating consequences of fire on the gas pipeline outside its territory and resumption of gas supply to the plant," the company said.

Mytishchi’s CHPP-27 Severnaya was launched in 1992. The total capacity of the station is 1,060 MW. The main fuel used at the station is natural gas.