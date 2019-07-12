Fire near thermal plant in Moscow Region completely put out — rescuers

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Firefighters have completely extinguished a large fire that broke out on Thursday near the Severnaya thermal power station in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow, the regional emergencies ministry department said on its website on Friday.

"01:37 [Moscow time], July 12, 2019 - fire completely extinguished," rescuers said.

Fire broke out at s gas pipeline near the Severnaya thermal power station in the village of Chelobityevo, Mytishchi town district, on Thursday morning. Then the blaze spread to the area of 1,400 square meters. Open fire was put out at 15:43 Moscow time on Thursday. One person, a woman, was killed, and 13 injured.