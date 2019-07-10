{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Seven teenagers killed by landmine blast in eastern Syria — SANA

The incident occurred during agricultural works

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. At least seven teenagers were killed when a landmine set by terrorists exploded in the town of Deblan in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, the country’s SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, the incident occurred during agricultural works. It is yet unkown whether anyone else was injured in the blast.

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), who occupied eastern Syria, left numerous bombs and landmines in rural areas during their retreat. According to SANA, this was done in a bid to disrupt peaceful life in agricultural regions.

In a similar incident on June 22, two children were injured in a landmine explosion on the southern outskirts of the city of Al Hasakah.

Rescuers to complete post-disaster relief in flood-hit Siberian region by July 19
The floods in the Irkutsk Region left 24 people dead
Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet
The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems
Zelensky suggests meeting with Putin in Minsk
The Ukrainian leader suggested that the talks should be mediated by Trump, May, Merkel and Macron
India to buy 18 new Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets, official says
According to the official, Russia is considering a range of bids for delivering military goods to New Delhi
Russia will facilitate development of Venezuela's armed forces, says diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "reports concerning Russia’s military presence in Venezuela have been debunked many times"
Kremlin to ponder Zelensky’s proposal on new talks format
The Kremlin will study the proposal, according to the spokesman
Russian Foreign Ministry slams agreement between Albania, Kosovo
Moscow tells US to mind own sanctions before criticizing Russia's policies
Russia prohibited direct flights to Georgia amid anti-Russian protests there
S-400 system may be delivered to Turkey on Tuesday, newspaper says
The loading took place on July 8
Israel, Saudi Arabia, US will continue exerting pressure on Iran, Russian expert says
Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports
Lukashenko backs Zelensky’s proposal to hold meeting in Minsk
The Belarusian leader acknowledged the role of the US in conflict settlement
Air carriers’ losses from suspension of service with Georgia estimated at over $47mln
Air service between Russia and Georgia will be suspended from July 8
‘Georgia’s misfortune’: Diplomat blasts Rustavi 2 TV host’s on-air profanity-laden rant
Moscow called for international response to Rustavi 2 TV host’s remarks
Belarusian Naftan starts receiving on-spec oil from Russia
Chechnya's head says Georgian authorities should apologize for TV host's insults
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov was commenting on Georgian TV host Georgi Gabunia's offensive remarks against the Russian leadership
No decision yet on Russia’s economic measures against Georgia, says Kremlin
Earlier, Russian lawmakers suggested responding to Georgia’s anti-Russian provocations with a number of economic measures
Russia plans to use 3D printing, lunar dust to create moon base — Roscosmos
Russia's lunar program would be implemented in several stages by 2040
Russian deputy PM warns new sanctions may be slapped on MC-21 passenger jet project
"Russian government has provided and will provide support for the MC-21 program", said Yuri Borisov
Aurus Senat limousine presented at exhibition in Russia
The car was initially designed as an armored one
Georgian top diplomat welcomes Putin’s statement about unwillingness to impose sanctions
Earlier, the State Duma passed a statement condemning the recent anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, suggesting that the Russian gov't respond with economic measures, but Putin refused to do that
Georgian wine industry to dry up and collapse if Russia bans imports, warns MP
Earlier, State Duma’s Vice-Speaker Sergey Neverov said there were plans to discuss a ban on supplies of Georgian wines and mineral water at the State Duma Council
Love and Marriage: Latest poll shows how Russians view matrimony and divorce
Most Russians share the opinion that people must register their marriage when starting a family, the poll showed
Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program
Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that starting from July 7 Teheran was beginning to enrich uranium beyond the level of 3.67%
Russia proposes joint development of new submarine with India
According to the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Indian side will fully acquire all the necessary technological capabilities for constructing submarines of this type
Press review: Can a Russia wine ban sober up Tbilisi and what Qatar’s Taliban talks offer
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9
Russia’s Baltic Fleet missile corvettes return home after Atlantic voyage
The crew crossed over 3,000 nautical miles and conducted drills across the Atlantic Ocean
Absurd to stop human progress: Putin slams calls to prioritize ecopolitics over technology
The president said that "instead of a substantive discussion regarding the global, climatic and environmental agenda we often see.. downright populism, speculation"
Erdogan says Russia kicks off delivery operation for S-400 missile system
According to the Turkish leader, the Russian system will have a positive effect on the security of the entire region
Georgian Foreign Ministry decries TV host’s anti-Russian profane remarks
The ministry called on the global community and all organizations working on media freedom to come up with their assessment of the TV channel’s actions
OSCE PA’s resolutions on Nord Stream-2 reflect only West’s position - Russian senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, OSCE PA discussions are absolutely useless
Venezuela’s opposition agrees to meet with country’s authorities in Barbados
At the same time the opposition highlighted that it is going to continue to demand President Nicolas Maduro’s resignation and the organization of a new election
Lavrov to take part in informal meeting of OSCE's foreign ministers in Slovakia
The informal meeting of the foreign ministers of OSCE member states will take place on Tuesday in Slovakia's Vysoke Tatry
Russians cancel 80% of hotel bookings on Georgian coast
Head of the Georgian Hotel and Restaurant Federation Shalva Alaverdashvili told that in total Russians canceled up to 60% of hotel bookings across the country
Abkhazia, South Ossetia not to be part of Georgia again, warns Russian lawmaker
"Russia will be supporting their independence", said Russian senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy
Roscosmos in talks on converting SS-18 Satan ICBMs for space launches
Putin says no need to impose sanctions on Tbilisi, cites respect for Georgian people
The president sees no need to demand that a criminal case be launched against the Georgian TV host who insulted him
Roscosmos chief says closing stage of Sarmat tests expected by end 2020
"Firing tests are already underway", said Dmitry Rogozin
Russian lower house calls to open criminal case against Georgian TV host
The parliamentarians seek to get Gabunia extradited to Russia
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Russian Duma chairman says PACE monitoring imposed on Russia is "discriminatory"
Russian State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that "PACE's politicized approach has not been overcome"
OPCW verifies destruction of all chemical arsenals in Syria
The OPCW stated in its report that "the Secretariat has verified the destruction of all 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic"
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
Utair flight makes emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don
The causes of the landing have yet to be announced
Russian airline companies end flights from Georgia
The last flight of a Russian airline company from Tbilisi has landed at Sheremetyevo Airport
Finnish Neste sells its gas stations chain in Russia to Tatneft
The deal is expected to be closed by 2019 year-end
Kosovo crisis cannot be ironed out without US and Russia, Serbian president says
The talks cannot be effective if some party demands unconditional recognition of its independence within the current borders, Serbia's leader believes
OSCE PA committee approves anti-Russian resolution on Crimea
The resolution says about an alleged "increasing militarization of the Sea of Azov, the Kerch Strait and the Black Sea by the Russian Federation"
Russia’s defense companies "starving" as they serve financial institutions, says Deputy PM
Yuri Borisov expressed hope that the next meeting of the defense commission in September 2019 would focus on the issue of loans for defense contractors
Press review: Iran raises nuke stakes and USAID plunges into crusade to malign Kremlin
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 8
Lukashenko says no secret talks with Putin to be held on Valaam Island
Unification of Belarus and Russia is not under discussion, the Belarusian leader said
OSCE PA committee backs resolution on Russia’s alleged occupation of Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
OSCE PA urges Russia to "reverse its illegal decision on the recognition of the so-called independence of the occupied territories of Georgia"
