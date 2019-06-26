Pollice detain man who threatened to set himself ablaze in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Police have detained an unidentified man who doused himself with gasoline in front of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities on Sadovo-Samotyochnaya Street in central Moscow and was threatening to set himself alight, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"He poured gasoline on himself in front of the entrance to the ministry’s building and was demanding a meeting with the ministry’s top officials. He warned that otherwise he would set himself on fire. The man said he was a defrauded homebuyer," the source said.