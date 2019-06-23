Knife-wielding man stabs three to death, wounds two in Russia’s Bashkortostan

UFA, June 24. /TASS/. A knife-wielding man stabbed three people to death and wounded two more in one of the villages of the Karmaskalinsky district in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, the press service of the local Interior Ministry announced to TASS on Monday.

"A police department of the Karmaskalinsky district received a call that a man carrying a knife had been attacking people in one of the remote villages," the press service stated. "A police patrol set off immediately to the scene."

"As the police patrol arrived at the scene it was discovered that a sister of the assailant, born in 1964, was killed and two neighbors - a husband and a wife, born in 1940 and 1943, were killed as well," according to the press service. "Two residents of the village asked for a medical assistance as they also sustained knife wounds."

The assailant offered resistance when police officers tried to apprehend him and they were forced to open fire and wounded him in a leg.

The press service informed that the assailant was a local resident, born in 1972, and he "was wandering along the streets carrying a knife and a spade wearing blood-soaked clothes."

"Policemen ordered the suspect to drop the knife, however, he attacked them in response using his weapons," the press service stated adding that one of the policemen fired a warning shot and the other wounded the assailant with two shots in a leg.

"The assailant died while he was rendered a medical assistance," according to the press service.

A source in the law enforcement bodies told TASS that the attacker was registered with a local psychiatric institution.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into the armed attack in Bashkortostan on charges of murdering two and more people.