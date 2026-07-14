Russia to fulfill grain supply commitments to foreign partners

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia will fully honor its commitments to foreign partners regarding grain supplies despite the situation in the Sea of Azov, the Russian Grain Exporters and Producers Union said.

"The situation in the Sea of Azov will not affect the country's export capacity. <...> Market participants and relevant government agencies are coordinating their efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow of exports. Commitments to foreign partners regarding grain supplies will be fulfilled in full," the union said in a statement.

The union noted that the industry's developed infrastructure has sufficient reserve transshipment capacity to quickly redirect grain shipments to other terminals.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that the situation in the Sea of Azov would not affect domestic food supplies or Russia's export capacity.