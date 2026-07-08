Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.39% to 2,198.96 and 909.97 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 6.35 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.221 rubles.

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.65% at 2,176.07 and 900.49 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 0.7 kopecks at 11.2775 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 1.21% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,216.85 points.