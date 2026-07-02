Unique nugget unearthed in Kaliningrad Region

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A unique nugget weighing 1.5 kg and combining transparent and matte amber was extracted at the Kaliningrad Amber Plant, Russian state corporation Rostec informed.

The age of the find is about 40 million years, the corporation noted. The nugget was named "Celebrant" in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Kaliningrad Region.

"The nugget formed about 40 million years ago when the resin of an ancient pine flowed into the trunk. Filling the internal cavity of the tree, the resin gradually hardened, preserving its shape and internal structure. It is precisely because of this that one can see a unique natural ‘imprint’ of an ancient tree today in Baltic amber," Rostec noted.

Amber weighing more than one kilogram receives the status of unique, plant's CEO Mikhail Zatsepin said. Such finds are quite rare: last year, 13 nuggets were discovered, and this season - so far one.

"Each such specimen undergoes a state expert review, after which a decision is made regarding its future fate. Unique exhibits enrich the museum collection of the Kaliningrad Amber Plant, ensuring the preservation of national heritage for future generations. Some nuggets are put up for auction of rare amber," Zatsepin said.

The nearest such auction is scheduled for the fall of this year, according to the statement.