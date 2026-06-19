Bank of Russia to revise key rate forecast in July

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will revise its key rate forecast at the next Board meeting in July, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said.

"We do it every time annually before main presentations of monetary policy guidelines. It is impossible indeed to indicate a specific figure but I think there will be more certainty in this regard by the next meeting," she noted.

"Changes will most probably affect the years of 2026-2027 but it will be required to look and make and calculate once again," Nabiullina added.