Rate decisions to be future-oriented, Bank of Russia says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The decisions taken by the Bank of Russia on the key rate should be future-oriented, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"Current price growth rates declined noticeably but we note growth of risks that may lead to inflation acceleration in the future. Those that may have consistent influence on the economy and prices n the midterm are particularly important for us. The monetary policy influences the economy and prices with certain lags, and so our decisions should be forward-looking, future-oriented," she said.

Neither further rate reduction nor the increment are not predetermined at any specific meeting, the Central Bank chief said. The regulator may require pauses to assess the whole information coming and the effect from previous decisions, Nabiullina stressed.