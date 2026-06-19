Philippines eyeing cooperation in nuclear sphere with Russia, undersecretary says

KAZAN, June 19. /TASS/. The Philippines is interested in partnering in the innovation sphere and is considering the issue of cooperation with Russia in the nuclear power sector, Philippine Undersecretary of Trade and Industry Allan Gepty told TASS in conclusion of the Russia - ASEAN summit.

"When it comes to technology, of course, Russia is known for so many things when it comes to innovation. And I think even that the Philippines is also interested in partnership when it comes to innovation, technology, development, etc. These are things that our stakeholders can explore," the undersecretary said.

The Philippines is right now in the process of diversifying its sources of energy, Gepty noted, adding that the country is making the green transition now.

"That is why renewable energy is also something that we are focusing on. That's why we have liberalized renewable energy, like solar, wind, tidal [energy]. Of course, as we move towards a green transition, any and all forms of green energy are welcomed," the official stressed.

"When it comes to nuclear energy, the Philippine government is, of course, studying also the same because right now we have established what we call the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority. So that is why we have included also nuclear energy as possible sources in our energy mix," Gepty added.