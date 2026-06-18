Russia ready to export products with high added value to ASEAN — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia suggests increasing exports of fertilizers, drugs and other products with high added value to ASEAN, President Vladimir Putin said in a statement in conclusion of the Russia - ASEAN summit.

"Russia suggests scaling up exports of products with high added value to ASEAN countries, including fertilizers and medicines. At the same time, certainly, we will continue supplying foods and energy resources in so high demand to Asian friends," the Russian leader said.

The ended summit evidences real interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation, Putin added.