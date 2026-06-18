Russia provides assistance to ASEAN countries in developing nuclear energy — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia renders assistance to ASEAN member-countries in developing the nuclear energy sector, President Vladimir Putin said in a statement in conclusion of the Russia - ASEAN summit.

"Our country provides assistance to nations of the region in developing the nuclear energy sector," the Russian leader said.

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, has unique technologies of building power plants based on the highest safety and environmental standards, Putin said. "[Rosatom] can not only build power plants but also help in creating a new peaceful nuclear energy industry from scratch and turnkey, train relevant specialists and share experience and knowledge in such areas as nuclear medicine and use of nuclear technologies in other sphere, including agriculture and so on," the head of state added.