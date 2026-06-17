Russian investments in Uzbekistan's economy exceed $55.18 bln — PM Mishustin

TASHKENT, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the leading investors in Uzbekistan's economy. The cumulative volume of Russian investment has exceeded 4 trillion rubles ($55.18 bln), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Russia is among the leading investors in Uzbekistan's economy. More than 3,000 Russian enterprises operate here, implementing around 150 major investment projects," he said.

"Their total value exceeds 4 trillion rubles," Mishustin added.

According to the Russian prime minister, development institutions are also actively operating in Uzbekistan, including the VEB.RF Group and the Russian Export Center, which is part of it.