Russia among e-commerce growth leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is among global leaders in terms of e-commerce growth, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia has notable results in development of platforms, if it can be said so, in implementing in all spheres of the economy; we see e-commerce growth dynamics of about 30% per year. Our country is among global leaders as regards this indicator," the head of state said.

The head of state tasked the government to prepare national systems for development of autonomous systems and digital platforms.

"I request the government to prepare such national strategies as regards autonomous systems and digital platforms. I suggest discussing development of platform economy ecosystems at the future technologies forum to be held early next year and request [to create[ a discipline cross-functional working group under the presidential administration," the Russian leader said.