EAEU showing great interest in opening joint industrial ventures

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are demonstrating great interest in opening joint industrial ventures on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artyom Novikov said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, working at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, we see great interest from our colleagues in implementing the industrial agenda. This includes the opening of joint industrial ventures, raw material production and agro-industrial processing facilities. A large number of niches have now become available, and it is crucial that these niches are being filled by companies from the Kyrgyz Republic and the EAEU member states, thereby deepening and shaping the bilateral economic agenda of the international union," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.