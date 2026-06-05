Rosatom plans to transport 150 mln metric tons along Northern Sea Route by 2035 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to increase the transportation of goods along the Northern Sea Route to 150 million metric tons per year by 2035, CEO Alexey Likhachev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have an existing base case model of 150 million tons of transportation by 2035," he said at the SPIEF session.

"Even according to our base case scenario, about 5 trillion rubles ($68.2 bln) of investments are planned until 2030," Likhachev noted.

"Obviously, we need to work on a more ambitious, a so-called 'explosive' scenario, when we will see the growth of cargo traffic on our northern highways at a faster pace, meaning the entire area from the Far Eastern ports to the ports of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, which we, by the way, I mean Rosatom, are slowly beginning to master," he added.