Vietnam interested in buying Russian LNG — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are negotiating supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, we had discussions. Vietnam is interested. The work is active in this areas and our Russian companies are interacting with Vietnamese partners," Novak said in conclusion of talks.

"There is a risk that investments in the energy sector have become slightly lower in recent years but the balance of supply and demand will not be supported without investments," Novak said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.