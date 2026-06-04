Russian Post confirms resumption of US mail deliveries

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian and US postal operators have agreed to resume delivery of mail and parcels to Russia via transit through third countries, Russian Post told TASS.

Postal items from the United States can now be received again via Russian Post, with imports having resumed at the end of May. The first batch of such parcels has already arrived in Russia.

"Delivery is carried out via transit flights through third countries based on existing logistics solutions," the state company said.

A market source explained to TASS that previously, deliveries were made through express carriers, but their network in the US was limited. Resuming the suspended imports "will allow us to cover the entire country," he noted.