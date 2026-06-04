Armenian government approves subsidies for exports to EU

YEREVAN, June 4. /TASS/. The Armenian government approved two subsidy programs during a regular cabinet meeting, providing compensation for logistics costs and customs payments for entrepreneurs supplying products to various markets, including the European Union. The meeting was broadcast on the government’s YouTube channel.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the parliamentary election campaign underway in the country, promised support for exporters whose products had been banned from entering Russia, noting that the government would pay for the goods and help find new sales markets.

Under the first program, subsidies will be allocated to compensate logistics costs for exports of greenhouse-grown fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers.

Under the second program, the government will compensate entrepreneurs for customs payments when exporting vegetables, fruits, and flowers to the markets of the EU, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

On May 22, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor suspended imports and circulation in Russia of all batches of Armenian mineral water Jermuk due to violations of mandatory requirements. On May 29, Rospotrebnadzor instructed the operator of the state labeling system Chestny Znak to suspend sales in Russia of 64.5 mln bottles of Jermuk mineral water due to elevated bicarbonate levels.

Starting May 30, Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor imposed temporary restrictions on imports into Russia of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, leafy greens, and strawberries from Armenia. Starting June 2, Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on imports of cherries, sweet cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines, and grapes from Armenia, the agency said.

Rosselkhoznadzor also stated that starting June 2 Armenia must suspend veterinary certification of live fish and fish products intended for export to Russia from all Armenian companies except for two that passed inspection.