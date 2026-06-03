UAC says Asian countries interested in Russian aircraft, especially Il-114-300

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Asian countries have shown interest in Russian civilian aircraft, with the Il-114-300 generating the greatest interest, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of SPIEF 2026.

"Other countries interested in our aircraft are primarily considering them as operators. These are first and foremost Asian countries. The Il-114-300 is generating the greatest interest -- Southeast Asian countries require a large number of such aircraft," he said.

According to Badekha, foreign airlines are waiting for the aircraft to enter operation in Russia. "I am convinced that after operations begin, when foreign customers see that the MC-21-310, SJ, and Il-114-300 perform well, this interest will turn into contracts," he noted.

Deliveries of the first Il-114-300 aircraft are scheduled for this year, Badekha said earlier.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.