Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market moved into negative territory at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is also showing negative dynamics.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.11% at the opening of the main trading session, reaching 2,623.3 points and 1,138.92 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 1.95 kopecks to 10.8105 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved into negative territory and stood at 2,616.76 points (-0.14%), while the RTS index was at 1,136.08 points (-0.14%). At the same time, the yuan fell to 10.773 rubles (-1.8 kopecks).