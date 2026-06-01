MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The connivance and the permissiveness of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are allowing the Kiev regime to "inch closer to a dangerous line," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

"Unfortunately, the IAEA’s operating principles include misguided political correctness, or what I would call a flawed understanding of professionalism," he noted. "They limit themselves solely to the seven pillars and five safety principles - a framework developed personally by [IAEA Director General] Rafael Grossi and his team," Likhachev recalled.

"In this sense, we believe in these mantras and support them," he emphasized. "But, you see, this connivance and permissiveness allows the Ukrainian armed forces and the Kiev regime to inch closer to a dangerous line," the Rosatom CEO said.