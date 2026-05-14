Deliveries of import-substituting SJ-100s to begin at end of 2026 or in Q1 2027

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Deliveries of import-substituting SJ-100s with PD-8 engines will begin at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2027, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"We assume that the Sukhoi Superjet aircraft will receive this engine (PD-8 - TASS) once the overall aircraft certification is obtained. We expect this to happen in the near future. Shipments of these aircraft will begin either at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2027. This depends directly on how the handover and registration process with the first customer proceeds," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Congress of the Russian Union of Mechanical Engineers.

"As for the quantity, we have repeatedly outlined these parameters, they will remain in place until 2030 and until 2035," Manturov added.

The state corporation Rostec said earlier on Thursday that the PD-8 engine had passed all certification tests and was expected to receive its certificate in the near future.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) is a short-haul, narrow-body jet airliner with a capacity of 100 passengers. As part of import substitution efforts, the aircraft is equipped with Russian PD-8 engines and domestic avionics.