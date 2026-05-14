Senior Slovak lawmaker says Germany facing major problems with auto industry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The EU economy is losing competitiveness, with Germany’s auto industry in particular facing major problems now, Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

Asked how the militarization policy affects the EU economy and whether it puts an end to the future prosperity of member states, Gaspar said: "All loans and investments spent on weapons or Ukraine, economically hinder the future development of the EU, with the EU economy losing competitiveness." There are several reasons for this, he noted. "One of them is the situation around energy resources because energy is expensive and there is little of it. The EU has adopted a number of decisions within the Green Deal that reduce its competitiveness," the official said.

"The auto industry, for example in Germany, is currently facing major problems. I don’t know how long this can continue in its current state, but we are facing questions that could determine the future of the EU. And I want to believe that common sense and the understanding that ideology cannot determine what the economy should look like will return," he stressed.