Asian Beach Games in Hainan show China as eco-friendly, hi-tech and open country

SANYA, April 29. /TASS/. The 6th Asian Beach Games, underway in Sanya in China’s southernmost province of Hainan, showcased environmental initiatives, cutting-edge technology, and openness in China, Zhongguo Xinwenwang reported.

According to the news website, the organizers mostly prioritized sustainable development. They opted for “modernization instead of construction” and “leasing instead of buying,” and introduced the concept of “no-waste contests” as they prepared the infrastructure. All sports grounds were either rebuilt or assembled using environmentally friendly materials. The Games have used thousands of electric cars, while the power supply is partly generated through solar batteries.

Among other things, the opening ceremony used a water projection instead of the traditional flame for the torch lighting, which reduced its environmental impact. And the artistic program emphasized the idea of harmony between humans and nature through images of sea creatures.

Technology-wise, the Games make use of a wide range of digital solutions, with 5G-A coverage available along the entire 22-km coastal line, and AI systems being used to manage the flow of participants and spectators. “Robotic ushers” were used in the opening ceremony, while live broadcasts are conducted using drones and VR technology.

The Games also demonstrated China’s openness, with athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions taking part. Hainan facilitated entry for foreign visitors, including by introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of a number of countries. Additionally, measures were implemented to expedite border crossing procedures.

Holding the Games reflects China’s push for an environmentally friendly, hi-tech and open economy as well as deeper international cooperation in the region, the organizers said.