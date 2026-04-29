Russia ready to supply oil, gas to Malaysia — Ambassador

TOKYO, April 29. /TASS/. Russia expresses its readiness to supply oil and natural gas to Malaysia. Russian Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Nail Latypov said.

"Certainly, we are ready to supply Russian oil and gas to Malaysia," the Ambassador said in an interview with Malaysia’s Astro Awani television.

Moscow is ready to interact with Kuala Lumpur in the nuclear energy sphere, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission said. Construction of small and medium size nuclear power plants can become the most successful form of cooperation between the countries. The Ambassador also reminded of the Russian proposal to create a floating nuclear power plant in Malaysia.

Russia is ready to invest in spheres of food security and information technologies of Malaysia, he added.