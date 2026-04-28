VTB posts 6.2% decrease in net profit under IFRS for Q1 to $1.76 bln

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 132.6 bln rubles ($1.76 bln) in Q1 2026, which is 6.2% lower than in the same period in 2025, Russia’s second-largest lender said in its financial report.

Assets of the group grew by 3.1% year-to-date to 38.02 trillion rubles ($505.7 bln).

As of March 31, 2026, total loan portfolio of VTB Group (before provisions) amounted to 25.1 trillion rubles, an increase of 2.5% since the beginning of the year (taking into account the adjustment for the effect of foreign exchange revaluation, the increase equaled 2%).