Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.14% to 2,775.33 and 1,163.97 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 7.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.1455 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed gains as the MOEX Index was up by 0.07% at 2,773.38 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.07% at 1,167.47 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.15 kopecks at 11.0485 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.1% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,774.25 points.