Yangpu Port in Hainan boosts its role via multimodal transport

HAIKOU /China/, April 22. /TASS/. The deep-water seaport of Yangpu on the western coast of Hainan Island is playing an increasingly significant role in international container shipping, Zhongguo Xinwenwang news portal reported.

According to the outlet, Yangpu’s importance has grown markedly in 2026 following the launch of a pilot project to develop multimodal transport, which enables rapid cargo delivery using multiple modes of transportation. It was noted that the Chinese logistics company COSCO Shipping is actively advancing this effort and has already carried out around 70 foreign trade operations using this model. At the same time, the geographic reach of routes linked to this international hub is expanding.

For example, recently, thanks to a new multimodal scheme, COSCO Shipping promptly shipped a batch of containers by sea to Myanmar carrying motorcycle spare parts that had arrived by rail from the centrally administered city of Chongqing in Southwest China. Customs processed this operation under a simplified "one declaration – one bill of lading" scheme.

In this way, Yangpu is showing another breakthrough as an efficient transport hub supporting deliveries along the new western maritime corridor. Previously, enterprises in China’s southwestern region exported goods under a more complex scheme that required staff to spend more time traveling, handling paperwork, and undergoing inspections. As a result, costs increased significantly, the logistics cycle lengthened, and delivery times were adversely affected.

Now, exporters can arrange multimodal shipments under a "single-window" system: goods arrive by rail at ports in southern China and are then shipped onward via Yangpu, where they promptly undergo customs procedures. Companies are no longer required to handle intermediate steps. According to official estimates, this reduces transit time by several days and increases logistics efficiency by nearly 30%.

The Yangpu Advanced Economic Development Zone plays an important role in forming a unified and highly efficient transportation network in China. In accordance with the Chinese government’s plan, by 2035 the port located within its territory will become a key hub for distributing cargo flows from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, as well as to Europe and North America.