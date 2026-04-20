Russian cyberattack countermeasure platform Echo unveiled at Malaysia expo

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20. /TASS/. Angara Security’s Echo platform for managing digital footprints and countering cyberattacks was showcased abroad for the first time at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and Military Equipment in Malaysia.

The platform is being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The Echo system automatically tracks and analyzes information in both indexed and non-indexed sources, helping organizations quickly respond to threats and mitigate risks.

The Russian platform monitors data across four key parameters: domains, legal entity name, brand, and key employees. The system can detect data leaks, including logins and passwords, phishing sites, and monitor cyberattacks, document leaks, media attacks, and more.

The DSA exhibition is taking place April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur.