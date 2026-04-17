Iran names unfreezing of assets as condition for fully reopening Hormuz Strait — media

TEHRAN, April 17. /TASS/. The full resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is possible only if the West unblocks Iran’s foreign assets, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian official.

He did not specify a possible timeline for unfreezing Iranian funds subject to sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would continue the naval blockade of the Islamic Republic until the parties reach a final agreement.