Internet shutdown in Iran exceeds 48 days — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. Internet in Iran has been almost completely inaccessible for more than 48 days, international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"The internet blackout in Iran is ongoing into its 49th day after 1152 hours," the service said on its X page. The blackout has become the longest nationwide internet disruption ever recorded worldwide.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no deal on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to multiple disagreements.