Hainan hosts conference presenting potential investment projects worth $51.3 bln

HAIKOU, April 17. /TASS/. The 2026 Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference for the Hainan Free Trade Port was held in Haikou, bringing together representatives from major international and Chinese companies, as well as over 100 industry associations, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, Executives from Fortune Global 500 companies, China’s Top 500, and other leading private corporations attended the event. The organizers noted that 277 representatives from foreign companies visited the conference, which is more than double the number from last year.

During the conference, a list of investment opportunities in Hainan’s free trade port was presented, including projects worth over 350 billion yuan (more than 51.3 billion dollars). The list included approximately 300 initiatives in areas such as biomedicine, the digital economy, deep-sea technology, and space.

The organizers also identified 28 priority segments within four key sectors, 138 investment areas, and 27 emerging industrial clusters. In addition, dozens of already completed projects were presented. To enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between businesses and government authorities, 12 specialized industry sessions were held, focusing particularly on the aerospace industry and promising technologies.

According to official data, Hainan has attracted investments from over 180 countries and regions worldwide and has established trade ties with more than 220 countries and territories.

Conference participants noted that the launch of a special customs regime in Hainan, along with existing measures such as the “zero-tariff” policy, contributes to the region’s growing investment appeal. Business representatives, in particular, announced plans to expand their presence in Hainan in the energy, tourism, and high-tech manufacturing sectors.

Chinese authorities view the free trade port in Hainan as a key platform for expanding foreign economic openness and attracting international capital.