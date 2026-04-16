Azerbaijan-Russia trade falls 1.9 times in Q1

BAKU, April 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia totaled $746.78 mln in the Q1 of 2026, according to data published by Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

In January-March 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.431 bln. The figure has now decreased by 47.8%, or 1.9 times. According to the committee, in the Q1 of 2026 Azerbaijan’s exports to Russia totaled $223.747 mln, down 4.3%, while imports reached $523.034 mln compared to $1.198 bln, declining 2.3 times (by 56.3%).

According to the State Customs Committee, Russia ranked fourth among Azerbaijan’s trading partners in the Q1 of this year after Italy, Turkey and China. Russia accounted for 7.94% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover during this period.

In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.92 bln, up 2.5% compared to 2024.