Russia’s GDP down 1.8% in January-February — Putin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Statistics for two months show a decline in economic dynamics, with Russia’s GDP contracting by 1.8% in January-February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Statistics show that economic performance has unfortunately been declining for two consecutive months already. Overall, GDP contracted by 1.8% in January-February," he said at a meeting on economic issues, adding that the dynamics of Russia’s macroeconomic indicators are currently below expectations and forecasts.

"Manufacturing and industrial production in general, as well as such an important, systemically significant area as construction, were in the red," Putin noted.