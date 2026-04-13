Region’s biggest international exhibition kicks off in Hainan

HAIKOU /China/, April 13. /TASS/. The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) has opened in the city of Haikou in southern China’s Hainan province. The event, which will run through April 18, is being held this year for the first time under conditions of the island’s fully operational special customs regime, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the organizers, more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions are taking part in the exhibition. More than 200 new products are expected to be unveiled at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, which spans about 120,000 square meters. While the main events are held in Haikou, organizers have also set up specialized venues, including a yacht exhibition in Sanya and a health products showcase in Boao.

The exhibition traditionally draws significant attention. Last year, it was visited by more than 390,000 people, while over 4,200 brands from 71 countries presented their products.