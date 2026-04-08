US defense industry stocks in the red amid ceasefire with Iran

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Stocks of the majority of the US defense industry companies are declining during the main trading session, according to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Such evolution may be attributed to the two-week ceasefire announced between the United States and Iran.

The decline was noted for stocks of Lockheed Martin ($626.15 per security, -0.25%), Northrop Grumman ($685.92, -0.66%), and General Dynamics ($347.5, -0,27%). In the meantime, Boeing stocks gained 3.62% to $217.61. RTX Corporation stocks reached $202.06 by adding 2.09%).