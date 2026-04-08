Dow Jones and S&P indices up as NYSE trading opens amid US-Iran ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opened at 1:30 p.m. GMT with gains in several indices, according to trading data.

This trend could be due to the two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump with Iran.

In particular, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the main indicator of business activity in the US, rose 0.85% at the opening of the trading session, reaching 46,978.17 points.

The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose 2.08% to 6,754.36 points. The Nasdaq Index rose 3.48% to 25,045.36 points.

By 2:30 p.m. GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had accelerated to 47,776.5 points (up 2.56%), while the S&P Index was at 6,765.83 points (up 2.25%). The Nasdaq Index slowed to 24,886.03 points (up 2.83%).

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision was made following a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader stressed.

Sharif invited Iranian and US delegations to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to "reach a final agreement to resolve all disputes." As reported by CNN, the American delegation will include Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.