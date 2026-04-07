Gas production in Iraq halves to 11,300 cubic meters

TUNIS, April 7. /TASS/. Gas production in Iraq has halved to around 11,300 cubic meters per day, the Arab Republic's Ministry of Electricity reported to the Al Araby television channel.

"A 50% decrease in gas production was recorded, down to 400,000 cubic feet (about 11,300 cubic meters - TASS)," the report said.

Iraq’s main gas fields are located in the southern Basra province and partly in the north, in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iraqi authorities previously reported disruptions to oil and gas infrastructure in Basra due to the situation in the region.