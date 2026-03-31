Gold futures top $4,650 per troy ounce for first time since March 20, 2026

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange surpassed $4,650 per troy ounce for the first time since March 20, 2026, according to trading platform data.

As of 5:03 p.m. Moscow time (2:03 p.m. GMT), gold prices were up 2.16% to $4,656.1 per troy ounce.

By 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the futures had slowed its growth to $4,648.4 per ounce (+1.99%). Silver futures for delivery in May 2026 were at $74.23 per troy ounce (+5.19%) by this time.